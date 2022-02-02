(Bloomberg) -- Oil eased from a seven-year high as traders waited to see whether OPEC+ can deliver on a promised increase in supply.

West Texas Intermediate edged lower in early Asian trading after almost striking $90 a barrel on Wednesday. While the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed midweek to lift output, traders are doubtful that all its members will be able to meet their quotas.

Investors continue to track tensions over Ukraine amid concerns that Russia may invade even though Moscow has repeatedly said that it has no such plans. An attack carries the potential to upend energy flows, stoking prices.

Crude has made a powerful start to 2022 and banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. say that the world’s most important commodity is on track to hit $100 a barrel. The rally has been underpinned by a revival in demand from the depths of the pandemic, lower stockpiles, and interruptions to supply.

In the U.S., lower crude oil stockpiles highlight the market’s steady tightening. Nationwide inventories contracted again last week, according to official figures. Traders had been expecting an increase for the period.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.