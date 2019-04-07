(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its rally to a five-month high as conflict in major producer Libya increased the risk of new supply outages.

Crude futures were up 0.6 percent, after gaining 4.9 percent last week. Libya’s internationally-recognized government vowed to counterattack against forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, escalating a standoff between the two sides. The market was buoyed last week by deepening OPEC production cuts, and after Friday’s U.S. employment report topped estimates.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Thornhill in Sydney at jthornhill3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ramsey Al-Rikabi at ralrikabi@bloomberg.net, Keith Gosman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.