(Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped after separate attacks by Iran-backed militants that killed US troops in Jordan and hit a tanker in the Red Sea, in a marked escalation of tensions in the region.

Brent crude rose as much as 1.3% to $84.62 a barrel at the start of trading in Asia, while West Texas Intermediate advanced toward $79 a barrel.

The US said Iranian-backed militants killed three service members and wounded 25 others in a drone attack near the Syrian border, the first American deaths under enemy attack since Israel and Hamas went to war. That followed a Houthi militant missile strike on a tanker operated on behalf of Trafigura Group carrying a cargo of Russian fuel on Friday.

