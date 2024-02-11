Oil and gasoline both to move up this year: oil strategist

Oil declined following last week’s advance after Iran’s foreign minister flagged the Israel-Hamas conflict could be moving closer to a diplomatic solution.

Brent fell 1.1 per cent to below US$82 a barrel, after gaining 6.3 per cent last week. Early trading was muted with many Asia markets closed for Lunar New Year holidays.

Iran’s Hossein Amirabdollahian held talks in recent days in Beirut, including with senior officials from Hamas. “Developments in Gaza are moving toward a diplomatic solution,” he said, without offering any specifics on timing. Still, Yemen’s Houthis said they attacked another ship in the Red Sea, underscoring the continued menace to vessels in the region.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military conducted a series of strikes in Gaza on targets in the southern city of Rafah. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said on Sunday that civilians would be directed out of harm’s way before a military operation.

Oil has traded within a band of about $10 for most of this year as nervousness over the conflict in the Middle East has been partially offset by ample global supply and a shaky demand outlook — especially in China, the second-biggest consumer.

There are additional downside risks to demand forecasts for China, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts said in a note, citing a surge in electric vehicle sales and conversations with local consumers.

Traders will this week be looking to monthly reports from both OPEC and the International Energy Agency for further indications of supply and demand.

Prices: