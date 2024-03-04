Palantir Signs Deal With Ukraine to Use AI to Help Clear Mines

(Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. and Ukrainian Economy Ministry signed an agreement to use artificial intelligence to help clear the country of mines over the next decade.

The US data analytics firm co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel will use AI-enabled software to aid the government’s efforts to analyze and prioritize which areas to focus efforts on, the company said in a statement Monday.

Ukraine has become the world’s most mined country since the full-scale Russian invasion began more than two years ago, and its capacity to remove the ordinance is insufficient. An area twice the size of the Czech Republic affected by mines and other munitions, according to Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

“Humanitarian demining is a first stage in Ukraine’s recovery process,” Svyrydenko said, according to the statement. “Accelerating humanitarian demining, particularly through collaboration with technological companies like Palantir, can contribute to the safety of millions of people and expedite Ukraine’s reconstruction.”

Ukraine is seeking to clear 80% of potentially contaminated land into use within ten years.

