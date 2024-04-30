Paramount Should Consider Apollo-Sony Deal Over Skydance, Major Shareholder Says

(Bloomberg) -- Paramount Global should consider other proposals before merging with David Ellison’s Skydance Media, according to Ariel Investments founder John W. Rogers.

A deal with Apollo Global Management Inc. and Sony Group Corp. could be a much better outcome for investors, Rogers, a major shareholder in Paramount, said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Tuesday.

“That seems like a marriage made in heaven,” Rogers said. “We wouldn’t rush to the altar with a smaller company that’s not as proven.”

He also said the departure of Paramount Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish was “shocking” and “disappointing,” especially while discussing a merger.

Paramount, the parent of CBS, MTV and other media properties, is in exclusive talks with Skydance.

