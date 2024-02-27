{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    30m ago

    Parkland Corp. sees earnings rise in fourth quarter despite lower sales

    The Canadian Press

    We've stayed on course with our strategy to double the business: Parkland CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Parkland Corp. says it earned $86 million in its fourth quarter, up from $69 million a year earlier.

    The Calgary-based company says earnings per diluted share were 48 cents, up from 39 cents during the same quarter the year before. 

    Sales and operating revenue was $7.7 billion, down from $8.7 billion a year earlier.

    Adjusted earnings were lower in Canada and the U.S., but higher for the international segment. 

    Parkland increased its quarterly dividend to 35 cents from 34 cents per common share. 

    The company's Burnaby, B.C. refinery has been shut down since Jan. 21, 2024 due to an unplanned outage after extreme cold weather and technical issues. Parkland says inspections and repairs have been completed and it expects to resume normal operations at the refinery in early March.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.

    Top Stories