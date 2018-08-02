I’ve always wanted and enjoyed full-time work throughout my career.

When I retired from TD after 33 years, the expectation was to sit back and enjoy my free time after a long career. That was what others thought; however, it was never my intention.

I recognize I’ve been in a very envious position and have been afforded the opportunity throughout my working life to have a choice. Yet I’ve come to realize this isn’t the case for everyone as full-time positions have been shrinking in a tighter labour market, and with the job market expected to shrink in the months ahead.

So, if you are someone who wants that full-time gig but so far it isn’t in cards, try shifting your focus to recognize the benefits of part-time employment for now.

Here are a few considerations:

1. Accepting part-time work can give you a foot in the door. This is especially true if it is in a desired field of employment. It is a great way to gain exposure to the culture and learn more about the business. Proving yourself in this environment can give you a competitive edge if you work hard and look for ways to be noticed.

2. It speaks to the obvious, but part-time work gives you the flexibility to pursue other projects and activities. It can even further your education potentially making you a more competitive candidate in the future.

3. A side hustle on top of a part-time job can equal a full-time salary. In fact, many people work more than a 37.5-hour work week but aren’t directly compensated for it. Hourly employees will be paid for the hours worked.

4. Part-time work can give you more balance and meaning. It can provide an opportunity to give back to family, friends, and the community.

5. Higher income can lead to lifestyle inflation. This can actually lead to a more stressful lifestyle. The more you earn, the more you spend. Earn less and spend less can be a different way of simplifying your life.

Who knows, you just might find part-time employment is a lot more attractive than you first thought.