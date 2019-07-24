PayPal lowers annual sales forecast, citing product delays

Investors expressed disappointment with PayPal Holdings Inc.’s revenue outlook Wednesday, sending shares tumbling in after-hours trading.

PayPal lowered its forecast for the year, projecting revenue growth of 14 per cent to 15 per cent. The previous range was a percentage point higher. Sales will be as much as US$17.8 billion, falling short of analyst estimates of US$17.92 billion for the year. The company attributed the change to product delays, pricing changes and currency pressures.

The San Jose, California-based company expects adjusted earnings per share in the third quarter to be 69 cents to 71 cents, in line with analyst estimates of 70 cents.

The stock is up more than 40 per cent this year. It reached an all-time high last week. After the financial report Wednesday, the stock fell as much as 7 per cent in extended trading.

The quarterly report was the first since PayPal announced the departure last month of Bill Ready, the chief operating officer and a key executive overseeing the company’s fastest-growing product, Venmo. The payments app -- and the challenge of eventually generating a profit from it -- has been a main focus of Wall Street over the past couple years.

In the second quarter, adjusted earnings per share rose 47 per cent to 86 cents. Analysts’ estimates were 75 cents. Revenue increased 12 per cent to US$4.31 billion, compared with estimates of US$4.32 billion.

Payment volume grew 24 per cent in the second quarter to US$172.4 billion, beating estimates. However, the growth rate was down from 29 per cent in the same quarter last year.