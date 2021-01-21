Pelosi says house panels to work on stimulus plan next week

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said House committees will be working on President Joe Biden‘s US$1.9 trillion pandemic stimulus proposal next week before House is back in session early next month.

“We’re getting ready for a Covid-relief package,” Pelosi told reporters Thursday. “As we work on these issues, we won’t be back in session until the beginning of February, but we’re doing our committee work.”