(Bloomberg) -- A group of Peloton Interactive Inc. co-founders, including former Chief Executive Officer John Foley, have started a new business to sell custom rugs over the internet.

Peloton’s former chief legal officer, Hisao Kushi, and ex-Chief Technology Officer Yony Feng have joined Foley to launch Ernesta, which will let people buy custom designed and cut rugs at roughly the same price as a standard store-bought product, with fast delivery. The company just completed a $25 million Series A funding round, it said in a statement Monday.

Foley stepped down as CEO of Peloton in February, and relinquished his executive chairman role in September. The former pandemic darling is trying to pull out of a slump that has sent the shares down about 75% this year.

Foley will serve as New York-based Ernesta’s CEO, with Kushi and Feng reprising their roles as CLO and CTO respectively. They’re joined by a number of other Peloton alums.

Ernesta will be available to US customers in the spring of 2023.

