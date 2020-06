Pilgrims Pride CEO Charged With Price Fixing by U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corp.’s chief executive officer was charged with price fixing by U.S. prosecutors.

Jayson Penn was indicted by a grand jury in Colorado along with other executives from two chicken companies, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

The case is part of an ongoing investigation of price fixing in the industry.

Pilgrim’s Pride shares fell on the news.

