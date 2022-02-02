Playtech Warns Takeover Will Be Rejected: The London Rush

Playtech Plc: The gaming software company says proxy votes received so far suggest its takeover by Aristocrat Leisure Ltd will not be approved.

The final results won’t be known until after the meeting has been held later today.

Hiro Metaverse Acquisitions I SA: London’s latest IPO is a special purpose acquisition company that plans to raise 115 million pounds to buy a business in “video games, esports, interactive streaming, GenZ social networks, connected fitness & wellness and metaverse technologies.”

Vodafone Group Plc: The telecoms company posted a third-quarter organic service revenue number that beat analysts expectations. The earnings report follow a Bloomberg report that activist shareholder Cevian Capital AB has built a stake and is agitating for improved performance.

Industry peer BT Group Plc will update the market on their trading tomorrow

Outside The City

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday promised 88 million pounds of aid to support anti-corruption initiatives in Ukraine after a meeting with the country’s president. Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin is “trying to redraw the security maps of Europe.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to use military aid from the U.K. and other countries to beef up its security in response to the Russian threat.

Looking Ahead

Shell Plc will report fourth-quarter results tomorrow, their first since it simplified its share structure and dropped “Royal Dutch” from its name.

