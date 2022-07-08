Rogers Communications Inc. has been hit with a widespread network outage that has left many customers without mobile and internet service Friday morning.

Toronto police said the Rogers network is experiencing some technical difficulties.

The force said some people will have trouble connecting and there are some connection problems when calling 911.

Ottawa Police also warned of issues when calling 911.

"If your call fails, please try again, or call from a landline or cellphone with another provider," the force said on Twitter.

CBC Radio in Kitchener and Waterloo reported the outage has affected its programming Friday morning.

"We are experiencing an internet outage," CBC said.

"The Morning Edition listeners will be hearing Metro Morning today. We will be back with you as soon as possible."

According to Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, about 20,000 problems were reported on Friday. Customers complained online that they couldn't access internet services.

Rogers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, its customers were left without service when the company suffered a massive wireless outage caused by a software update.

