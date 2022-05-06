(Bloomberg) -- Puerto Rico’s plans to put its aging power plants under private management will have to wait until the second half of 2022, amid prolonged negotiations with interested companies, said Fermin Fontanes, executive director of the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority.

When the call for bids went out in 2020, officials expected to have a winner by 2021. Late last year, the government said the announcement would come during the first quarter of this year.

“Things are moving forward, but it’s a complicated process,” Fontanes said in an interview. “We’ve received the proposals, we’re evaluating the proposals and negotiating with the companies, and I’d say we will be done by the third or fourth quarter.”

The agreement will put 17 legacy power generation units that produce about 3,600 MW of energy under private management. Those plants are run by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, or Prepa, the island’s bankrupt public utility.

Fontanes wouldn’t confirm if the eight companies originally short-listed for the project were all still in the running.

Competitive Tension

“We will only share that information once the process is complete,” he said. “We need to keep the competitive tension between the companies and make sure they don’t have any detailed information about what’s going on with the other bidders.”

The eight short-listed companies were: EcoElectrica, NAES Corp., Empresa Generadora de Electricidad / Haina S.A., NRG Energy Services Group LLC, Encanto Power LLC, ProEnergy Services LLC, EthosEnergy Group Limited and Siemens Energy.

Puerto Rico has some of the most expensive and least reliable energy of any U.S. jurisdiction. Last month, a fire at a four-decade-old circuit breaker knocked out power to the entire island of 3.2 million people. It took four days to completely restore service.

The power plants that are up for bids run on fuel oil, diesel and gas. One of them, Palo Seco, dates from 1959, and most began operating in the 1960s and 1970s.

