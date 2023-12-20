(Bloomberg) -- Real estate developer China Aoyuan Group Ltd. sought Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in New York on Wednesday, court papers show.

Chapter 15 bankruptcy protects the company’s US assets while restructuring arrangements are worked out elsewhere. International debt-restructuring deals sometimes require a Chapter 15 filing in the course of finalizing a transaction.

Last month, the real estate developer said it obtained sufficient support from creditors to approve its plans for a restructuring. China Aoyuan said it would seek approval for part of its plan from a Hong Kong court in January.

Other Chinese property firms including China Evergrande Group have filed for the same kind of US court protection.

The case is China Aoyuan Group Ltd, 23-12030, US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

