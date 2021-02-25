​CALGARY - Suncor Energy says former TC Energy CEO Russ Girling is returning to the energy producer and will stand for election to its board of directors in May.

The Calgary-based energy giant says Girling is well-known in the North American energy industry following a 35-year career.

Girling recently retired after 26 years at TC Energy, including a decade as president and chief executive.

He previously worked at Suncor Energy, Northridge Energy Marketing and Dome Petroleum.

Girling also sits on the board of fertilizer company Nutrien Ltd. as well as some private boards and non-profits.

He holds a commerce degree and a master of business administration degree from the University of Calgary.

“In addition to his deep understanding of issues directly affecting the industry, Russ brings exceptional commercial and financial acumen. His commitment to strong governance aligns with Suncor's values and we believe he will be a valuable addition to the board,” stated Suncor chairman Michael Wilson.