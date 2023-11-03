{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    RioCan REIT records Q3 net loss of $73.5 million amid fair value losses

    The Canadian Press

    High building costs, interest costs and regulation all major hurdles for housing supply: RioCan CEO

    RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust says fair value losses left the company with a net loss of $73.5 million in its most recent quarter.

    The Toronto-based real estate company says the third-quarter loss compared with a net income of $3.2 million it reported a year prior.

    It attributed the loss in the period ended Sept. 30 to fair value losses of $199.5 million on investment properties that reflect current market conditions resulting from rising interest rates.

    Funds from operations totalled $135.4 million, or 45 cents per diluted unit, a slight increase from $134.8 million a year ago, or 44 cents per diluted unit.

    RioCan's committed occupancy rate for the quarter was 97.5 per cent, up from 97.3 per cent a year ago.

    Retail occupancy hit 98.3 per cent, up from 97.8 a year prior.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.