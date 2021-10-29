(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. said Dogecoin, a virtual token that started out as a joke, comprised 40% of its cryptocurrency transaction revenue in the third quarter.

That’s a decline from 62% in the preceding three-month period, according to a filing Friday from the Menlo Park, California-based brokerage.

Robinhood had $51 million of crypto transaction revenue in the third quarter, the company said earlier this week when it reported financial results for the period. That’s down from $233 million in the second quarter.

Dogecoin surged in the second quarter, with the token reaching a record in May. The cryptocurrency made up almost one-third of Robinhood’s total revenue in that period. In the third quarter, it accounted for just 8%.

