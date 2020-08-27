(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. judge overseeing consumer lawsuits alleging that Bayer AG’s Roundup weedkiller causes cancer said he has received several confidential letters from plaintiffs’ lawyers complaining that the company’s Monsanto unit is reneging on an $11 billion settlement plan for resolving 125,000 cases.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chabbria forcefully took issue with Bayer’s public statement in June about the settlement and said during a hearing Thursday he’s inclined to make the letters public.

If Monsanto is “going back on its deal and the deal it announced in June, that seems to me something that should not be kept confidential,” Chhabria said, adding that it’s a matter “of significant public concern.”

