(Bloomberg) -- RTX Corp. is under investigation by US securities regulators over the aerospace and defense giant’s disclosures about a manufacturing flaw that led to a costly recall of engines powering Airbus SE’s top-selling aircraft.

The company received subpoenas related to the probe in November and January from the Securities and Exchange Commission, RTX said late Monday in a regulatory filing. The agency sought engineering, financial and other documents in connection with the probe, RTX said.

RTX said in the filing that it’s “cooperating with the SEC and is responding to the subpoenas.”

The SEC didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. A spokesman for RTX declined to comment beyond the filing.

Last year, RTX said it would recall roughly 3,000 geared turbofan jet engines made by its Pratt & Whitney unit due to engine components made with contaminated metal powder that could fail prematurely. The issue has disrupted schedules and growth plans at carriers including Spirit Airlines Inc. and Europe’s Wizz Air Holdings Plc.

The investigation adds to the pressure from customers and investors already facing the company after it disclosed the flaw last year, sending its stock tumbling. Executing the engine repairs and compensating airlines angered over their grounded planes is one of the top priorities for RTX President Chris Calio as he prepares to succeed Greg Hayes as RTX’s chief executive officer in May.

RTX received its most recent SEC subpoena on Jan. 30, a week after announcing the engine repair campaign was progressing and that its outlook for costs tied to the issue was unchanged from a previous forecast.

The recall stems from a multi-year manufacturing lapse at a Pratt & Whitney subsidiary that produces metal powder used to manufacture several key components in its geared turbofan jet engine. The company found that microscopic contaminants could potentially taint the material and increase the risk that parts made from it could crack and fail prematurely.

RTX shocked investors with the disclosure of the flaw in July, when it said about 1,200 engines would need to undergo accelerated removals and inspections over the issue.

The scope of the fallout expanded dramatically last fall, when RTX said roughly 3,000 engines would need to be recalled. The expansion meant hundreds of Airbus A320neo aircraft would be grounded over the next few years as checks and repairs were carried out.

RTX shares fell less than 1% after regular trading Monday. The stock gained nearly 10% this year as of the close.

