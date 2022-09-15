(Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Kuzmichev is suing France’s customs authority, claiming officials had no right to board and immobilize two of his yachts on the Riviera.

His lawyer said they pretended to be investigating sanctions violations as a pretext for boarding the vessels -- but soon found that nothing was amiss. The lawyer added that the captains of “La Petite Ourse” and “La Petite Ourse II” weren’t read their rights.

“None of the inspection reports even hints at the possibility of an infringement,” Philippe Blanchetier told the Paris court of appeals on Wednesday. “Being Russian and rich doesn’t make you necessarily a thug.”

Kuzmichev, one of the founders of investment firm Alfa Group, was hit by a European Union asset freeze in mid-March. He lost a separate lawsuit earlier this year where he was trying to overturn the French government’s decision to reveal the location of his Paris home and Riviera villa.

Unlike in certain other frozen yacht cases, Kuzmichev doesn’t dispute ownership of the vessels through a company in Malta.

According to Blanchetier, the customs officials went beyond the EU-ordained remit of freezing Kuzmichev’s assets and committed “a legal heresy” by immobilizing the yachts.

“Immobilizing a ship isn’t a freezing measure, it’s like a seizure,” he said. “You can no longer move the ship, you’re dispossessed of the ship.” He said sanctioned individuals are supposed to continue to be allowed to use assets that are frozen for their personal benefit, as is the case with his Paris mansion, Saint-Tropez villa and even his cars.

But Marie-Anne Josrolland, a customs official, responded that her colleagues were entitled to search the yachts for traces of a possible attempt to evade EU sanctions and issue a formal notification of the immobilization of the vessels. Moreover, she said, the law doesn’t even require any prior suspicions of sanctions evasion.

“Freezing measures are immediately applicable and customs have to ensure compliance,” Josrolland said.

Yachts owned by sanctioned businessmen have been immobilized in ports or naval yards across Europe in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Officials have been anxious to prevent ships from relocating to ports where sanctions aren’t applied. A superyacht linked to billionaire Leonid Mikhelson sailed “dark” without broadcasting its location for almost two weeks to reach Turkey.

In France, authorities have opened a criminal investigation to determine whether the owner of superyacht Amore Vero -- which has been tied to oil giant Rosneft PJSC’s chief executive officer Igor Sechin -- tried to circumvent sanctions and flee the Riviera.

But Wednesday’s hearing may have been for nothing as Josrolland said she considers that Kuzmichev’s defense team picked the wrong venue.

Firstly, she said the lawsuit should have been filed in northern France where the customs unit in charge of the inspections is based. Secondly, many of Kuzmichev’s arguments should have been directed to EU courts, in charge or reviewing arguments against sanctions.

A ruling in the case -- or whether it should have been heard elsewhere in France -- is expected on Oct. 5.

