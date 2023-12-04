(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman says the kingdom won’t agree to a text that calls for the phase down of fossil fuels at the COP28 summit in Dubai.

“Absolutely not,” he said when asked in a TV interview in Riyadh whether his country, the world’s top oil exporter, would be happy to see the language added.

An agreement to call for a fossil fuel phase out or phase down is a key demand of many countries at COP28 including the US and EU. The text must be agreed unanimously. Talks are due to run until Dec. 12. Negotiators have been looking at other formulations — such as limiting the shift to “unabated” fossil fuels or tying it to a just transition. Abdulaziz, who’s the half brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, didn’t say whether such a fudge would be acceptable to Saudi Arabia.

He called out countries pushing for a phase out of fossil fuel for hypocrisy, saying that if they believed in it they should just get on with it.

“I’m not naming names,” he said. “But those countries who really believe on phasing out and phasing down hydrocarbons, you should come out and put together a plan for how in starting 1st of January 2024.”

The issue was given added weight yesterday when a video call was released showing COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber saying there was no scientific basis to saying a phase down is necessary to reach climate goals. Although he was arguing there were other routes to reducing emissions, his words were condemned by many climate campaigners.

Al Jaber’s presidency has been viewed with suspicion from the start because he is also the head of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., which produces more than 3 million barrels a day. He has said repeatedly that fossil fuels will need to be phased down eventually as part of the energy transition.

While Saudi Arabia has set a net zero target, it has long argued the focus should be on emissions not which fuels should or shouldn’t be part of the mix. It has emphasized the role of carbon capture, use and storage and is pursuing plans to reforest areas of the country. Moreover, net zero targets don’t include energy exports, just energy consumer at home.

(Updates with closing date of COP28.)

