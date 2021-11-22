(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s next government under Olaf Scholz as chancellor is taking on a more concrete shape, according to a preliminary list of cabinet posts obtained by Bloomberg.

Christian Lindner -- the head of the pro-business Free Democrats -- would be tapped as finance minister, and Robert Habeck -- co-leader of the Greens -- would take on the role of a “super minister” in charge of economy, climate protection and energy transition. Both would also be vice chancellors, according to the document.

Decisions on ministries are among the last major decisions in the coalition talks between Scholz’s Social Democrats and the two junior partners, and the list indicates talks are far advanced. Traditionally, the posts are divided among the parties, which then decide internally who fills the positions.

The personnel assignments therefore may not be definitive and could still change before the coalition talks between the SPD, Greens and FDP are finalized this week, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Scholz is aiming to be sworn in as chancellor to replace Angela Merkel during the week starting Dec. 6. Officials from the three parties are meeting again Monday to try to resolve any remaining policy differences and agree on a detailed coalition accord.

Over the weekend, Scholz described the negotiations as “very good, very constructive” and said that they are “progressing rapidly.”

“Policy issues are being dealt with effectively and there are some good joint projects, and everything is also working on a human level,” Scholz said in an interview with DPA.

“That’s also important if you plan to agree on a coalition accord, and then also form a government that will function well over a number of years,” he told the news agency.

