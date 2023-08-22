(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Nova Scotia bond trader Jacqueline Kope is leaving the Canadian bank, adding to recent exits from its North American trading teams, according to people familiar with matter.

Kope resigned in recent days, said the people, asking not to be named because the matter is still private. She joined the Toronto-based lender in April 2022 after nearly five years as a trader and analyst at HSBC Holdings Plc, according to her LinkedIn profile. A representative for Scotiabank declined to comment.

Kope’s departure follows others from the Scotia credit desk. Investment grade trader Matt Evans was hired away by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., while high-yield bond trader Lisa Chow joined Deutsche Bank AG in New York. Credit trader Alex Lederman also departed the bank.

Separately, William Kellett, a managing director on Scotiabank’s foreign exchange desk, also left recently, people said.

Scotiabank earned C$223 million ($165 million) in capital markets revenue from rates and credit trading in the fiscal second quarter ended April 30. That was down from C$324 million in the first quarter, but up from C$185 million a year earlier, according to the bank’s latest earnings report.

--With assistance from Paula Sambo.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.