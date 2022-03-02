(Bloomberg) -- The Senate Banking Committee will not vote on President Joe Biden’s nominees to the Federal Reserve board on Wednesday, a committee spokesperson said.

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, who chairs the panel, is working to schedule another round of votes as soon as possible and is encouraging Republicans to show up for the vote, according to the spokesperson.

The nominations have been caught up in a dispute over the choice of Sarah Bloom Raskin as vice chair of supervision. Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the committee’s top Republican, has said that Raskin must provide more answers about her involvement in fintech company Reserve Trust getting Fed approval for a valuable master account while she was a director at the firm.

Toomey said in an interview Tuesday he had yet to receive satisfactory answers on the matter, and intended to continue a boycott by denying a quorum for a vote.

