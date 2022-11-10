{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Shopify on track to hit its biggest trading day gain in more than two years

    Hilary Punchard, BNN Bloomberg

    Guidance will be spotty for many tech names for the rest of this and next quarter: John Goldsmith

    E-commerce platform Shopify Inc. is on track to hit its biggest trading day gain in more than two years.

    The Ottawa-based company is up more than 16 per cent in mid-day trading.

    The last time the stock posted its highest trading day gain was on March 24, 2020, when it finished up 15.87 per cent.

     

