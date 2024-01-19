(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority has canceled the registrations of LW Business Consultancy Pte. Ltd. and its director Wang Junjie, part of the fallout over the role of corporate secretarial services for businesses in the city-state’s biggest laundering scandal.

Wang did not supervise his employees in carrying out their duties, which resulted in anti-money laundering breaches, the agency said in a statement. LWBC had failed to perform additional customer due diligence measures and risk assessments, among other violations.

ACRA said its investigation into LWBC and Wang is part of an ongoing probe into the role played by so-called filing agents and qualified agents involved in one of Singapore’s largest anti-money laundering operations. These agents help customers to incorporate companies, file annual returns and fulfill other filing requirements under Singapore rules.

The role of these agents has come under scrutiny in this scandal as potential loopholes that launderers exploit to start businesses. Wang, for example, is a director, shareholder or secretary of more than 200 companies. The Singaporean has held roles in at least nine firms related to three of those arrested for laundering activities last August, according to calculations by Bloomberg News.

Wang did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by phone.

ACRA has planned additional measures in its anti-money laundering regime such as enhancing penalties on errant service providers. The proposals have undergone public consultation and ACRA is working with the finance ministry to table them in parliament in the coming months, it said.

