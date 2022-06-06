(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will become deputy prime minister from June 13, according to an emailed statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

  • Will assume responsibility for the Strategy Group within the Prime Minister’s Office, taking over current deputy prime minister Heng Swee Keat
    • Wong will retain current finance portfolio
  • NOTE: In April, Singapore Taps Finance Chief Wong as Heir Apparent to PM Lee

