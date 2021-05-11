Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    1h ago

    Sleep Country profit surges in Q1 despite lockdowns

    The Canadian Press

    A chambermaid prepares a bed in a guest room

    A chambermaid prepares a bed in a guest room , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO - Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. says its net income surged in the first quarter as sales grew even though its stores were closed for more days than a year ago.

    The Toronto-based retailer says it earned $8.7 million or 24 cents per share for the period ended March 31, up from $5 million or 14 cents per share a year earlier.

    Adjusted profits increased 57.5 per cent to $9.6 million or 26 cents per diluted share, compared with $6.1 million or 17 cents per share in the first quarter of 2020.

    Revenues were $183 million, up 20.7 per cent from $151.6 million, as same-store sales increased almost 20 per cent.

    Stores were closed for 33 per cent of operating days due to government-mandated closures, up from 10.2 per cent in the same quarter of 2020.

    Sleep Country, Dormez-vous and Endy posted its fourth consecutive quarter of triple-digit e-commerce sale growth as online sales represented 29 per cent of total sales.