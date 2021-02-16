(Bloomberg) -- Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa survived an ouster bid launched by opposition parties who accused him of failing to curb the Covid-19 epidemic and dismantling democratic checks and balances.

Lawmakers didn’t support Karl Erjavec, the leader of Jansa’s former coalition partner DeSUS, with a required majority on Monday, torpedoing his attempt to replace the prime minister.

The result increases the likelihood that Jansa, whose minority administration is holding on to power with the help of a handful of independent lawmakers, will stay in power until elections in 2022. He will also lead Slovenia when it holds the European Union’s six-month rotating presidency starting on July 1.

Jansa, a close ally of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and a supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, took power in March after his predecessor quit in a failed bid to force early elections. He made changes in institutions and state owned companies, triggering months of protests over alleged corruption, attacks on media and attempts to consolidate power.

During months of trying to muster support for his ouster bid, Erjavec had called on fellow lawmakers to choose between an “authoritarian” or “democratic Slovenia.” Jansa denounced the effort as a “farce.”

Still, Jansa’s popularity has suffered.

Three of his ministers are facing impeachment over scandals ranging from alleged misappropriation of funds to attacking media independence and keeping schools closed longer than almost any other country in Europe.

The government’s approval rate has fallen to 29%, according to a a poll by Ninamedia published Monday in the Dnevnik newspaper.

Jansa’s Slovenian Democratic Party remains the euro area nation’s most popular political group, with support of about 17%, followed by the Left, with 10%, according to a survey published by the Delo daily.

