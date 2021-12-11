(Bloomberg) -- What’s buzzing on social media:

The U.S. South and Midwest were hard hit by tornadoes on Friday night. The death toll in Kentucky could exceed 100, and Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency. A partial roof collapse at an Amazon.com fulfillment center in Illinois killed an unspecified number of people.

Blue Origin successfully completed its third space tourism trip with six passengers on board. The astronauts include “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan, venture investor Lane Bess and and Laura Shepard Churchley, daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American in space.

President Joe Biden tweeted that he’s “deeply troubled by Kellogg’s plans to permanently replace striking workers,” the company’s response to ongoing strikes since October.

Writer Geraldine DeRuiter went viral after visiting what she called the “the worst Michelin starred meal” of her life at Bros’ in Lecce, Italy.

She later received a response from the restaurant’s chef, which she also shared on twitter.

SantaCon is back in most major cities today, and New York City streets are already filled with people dressed up in Santa gear, some headed for an early drink.

Peloton Interactive Inc. had an unfortunate product placement in the rebooted “Sex and the City.” The show featured Mr. Big dying of a heart attack after a 45-minute ride on a Peloton bike.

