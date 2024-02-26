(Bloomberg) -- Sony Pictures Networks India denied it was in talks to purchase a stake in Indian video streaming platform, aha.

“The speculation regarding our acquisition of a stake in the OTT platform, Aha, is completely unfounded and not based on facts,” the Sony Group Corp. unit said in an emailed statement Monday.

India’s Mint daily reported on Sunday that Sony’s local unit and regional broadcaster Sun TV Networks have begun initial talks on buying a strategic stake in Arha Media & Broadcasting, which runs the video platform aha.

Sony in January called off its plans to merge its India operations with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. in a transaction that would have created a $10 billion media giant.

