1h ago
South Africa’s Ramaphosa Pays $186,000 for Bull Named Jester
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A ranching operation owned by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa paid a record 3.5 million rand ($186,000) for a Boran bull named Jester, according to African Farming magazine.
Ramaphosa’s Ntaba Nyoni Cattle Farm in the eastern Mpumalanga province bought the animal at a sale where bulls fetched an average of more than 1 million rand each, the publication said in a report on its website.
Ntaba Nyoni “is the pride of President Cyril Ramaphosa and boasts five cattle studs including Ankole, Boran, Bonsmara, Nguni and Wagyu,” according to the ranch’s website.
Ramaphosa’s office declined to comment.
The Phala Phala farm in the northern Limpopo province, which is also owned by the South African leader, made headlines last year when it emerged that thieves had made off with at least $580,000 of cash stashed in a sofa in a house on the property. An opposition party is challenging the findings of a probe that cleared Ramaphosa of wrongdoing.
