(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for losses Friday after a selloff in global bonds deepened, leading to a bruising session for U.S. shares. The dollar jumped.

Futures pointed over 1% lower in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong. A poorly received Treasury auction saw the 10-year benchmark surge as much as 23 basis points to 1.6%. The selloff accelerated as holders of mortgage securities were forced to offload government bonds. Australian bonds slumped in early Asian trading.

Tech shares led losses in U.S. stocks, which saw the S&P close down 2.5%. The Nasdaq 100 tumbled 3.6%, the most since October, as investors rotated away from pandemic-era winners toward companies poised to benefit from an end to lockdowns. Still, stocks popular with the day-trader crowd surged once again, with GameStop Corp. doubling at one point before ending 19% higher.

While investors are betting on a sunnier outlook for the global economy, with U.S. jobless claims data the latest to support that idea, some traders worry that resurgent growth is already priced in and inflation may accelerate. Federal Reserve policy makers so far say surging Treasury yields reflect optimism and have stressed that the central bank has no plans to tighten policy prematurely.

“It’s all about interest rates,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Schwab Center for Financial Research. Tech “has been a relative outperformer. As it led on the way up, it will likely lead on the way down too.”

The 10-year U.S. yield adjusted for inflation rose to its highest level since June, a warning sign for riskier assets that have benefited from exceptionally loose financial conditions amid the pandemic.

In remarks this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered reassurance that policy would continue to be supportive and look beyond a temporary pick-up in inflation, especially from a low base. Nevertheless, money-market traders have now almost fully priced in a first rate hike by the end of next year.

Elsewhere, oil climbed to the highest in more than a year amid optimism of swiftly depleting global inventories. Bitcoin traded below $50,000 again.

Some key events to watch this week:

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 2.5%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4%.

Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.5%.

Hang Seng futures fell 1.7%.

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1.4%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%.

The euro climbed 0.1% to $1.2173.

The British pound fell 0.8% to $1.4024.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.3% to 106.22 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased 14 basis points to 1.52%.

Germany’s 10-year yield jumped seven basis points to -0.23%.

Britain’s 10-year yield increased five basis points to 0.78%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $63.53 a barrel.

Gold fell 1.9% to $1,770 an ounce.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.