    17h ago

    SSR Mining-Alacer Gold merger approved by shareholders

    The Canadian Press

    SSR Mining buying Alacer Gold in all-stock deal

    VANCOUVER -- Shareholders in SSR Mining Inc. and Alacer Gold Corp. have endorsed a no-premium deal to merge operations.

    The Toronto-listed companies say 99.9 per cent of the votes cast by Alacer shareholders and 96.5 per cent of the votes by SSR Mining shareholders were in favour of the transaction in special meetings on Friday.

    They say the transaction, which was proposed in May, is expected to close following the receipt of regulatory and final court approvals, as well as other customary closing conditions.

    Under the all-stock deal, Alacer shareholders are to receive 0.3246 SSR Mining shares for each Alacer share held.

    The combined company is to continue as SSR Mining and be headquartered in Denver with a corporate office in Vancouver.

    SSR Mining shareholders will hold 57 per cent of the combined company, while Alacer shareholders will own 43 per cent.