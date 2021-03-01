(Bloomberg) -- A global equity rally is set to extend in Asia Tuesday as investors shook off concern about the impact of higher bond yields. Benchmark Treasuries retreated.

Futures pointed to a stronger open in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. In a broad-based rally, the S&P 500 notched its biggest advance in almost nine months and the Nasdaq Composite jumped almost 3%. Longer-dated Treasuries resumed their selloff even as shorter-term maturities found support. The dollar dipped against most major peers.

Oil declined ahead of a key OPEC+ meeting this week that may return more supply back to the market. After the close of regular trading, Zoom Video Communications Inc. rose as its revenue forecast topped Wall Street’s estimates.

Investors piled back into risk assets following a selloff triggered by concern that massive stimulus as well as progress in battling the coronavirus have left some areas of the economy at risk of possibly overheating. Traders are priming themselves for how Federal Reserve officials slated to speak this week might respond to the recent tumult in bond markets.

“Risk markets look like they have shaken off last week’s jitters as if nothing had happened,” said Christopher Smart, chief global strategist at Barings Investment Institute. “Investors are now just awaiting reassuring words from Fed officials, further progress toward the next U.S. stimulus package and an OPEC meeting that boosts production within the range of expectations.”

On the virus front, while cases are falling and vaccinations are accelerating, health officials are closely monitoring new variants of the virus and World Health Organization Officials warned for a rebound in infections as countries ease restrictions.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin rallied after a volatile weekend session, riding a broad resurgence in risk assets and a bullish report from Citigroup Inc. The bank’s strategists laid out a case for the digital asset to play a bigger role in the global financial system, saying the cryptocurrency could become “the currency of choice for international trade” in the years ahead.

There are some key events to watch this week:

U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.

OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.

U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.

The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index surged 2.4%.

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 0.9%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.5%.

Currencies

The yen depreciated 0.2% to 106.79 per dollar.

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.4680 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.2%.

The euro declined 0.3% to $1.2045.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed two basis points to 1.42%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.7% to $60.43 a barrel.

Gold slid 0.5% to $1,726.07 an ounce.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.