(Bloomberg) -- Stocks and sovereign bonds face another challenging Asian session Tuesday as the war in Ukraine and the risk of aggressive U.S. monetary-policy tightening to quell inflation undermine sentiment.

Futures pointed to choppy opens for Japan and Australia, while a rout in Chinese technology shares deepened on Wall Street, portending more pressure for Hong Kong. U.S. shares fell, marooning the Nasdaq 100 in a bear market.

Australian and New Zealand yields jumped after Treasuries slid ahead of the Federal Reserve’s expected liftoff in interest rates on Wednesday. The 10-year U.S. yield is at the highest since 2019. A dollar gauge advanced.

Oil’s rally continued to moderate, though prices remain above $100 a barrel. Traders are assessing ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, as well as risks to demand from Covid lockdowns in China.

Elevated commodity prices due to supply disruptions stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are fanning price pressures, adding to the case for Fed tightening even as threats to economic growth mount. That’s creating a parlous backdrop for both stocks and fixed income.

“The poor stock market just can’t catch a break,” Susquehanna International Group derivatives strategist Chris Murphy said on Bloomberg Television. “You get oil down $8 or $10 and now everyone is worried about U.S. Treasury yields. That just kind of points to -- there are a lot of issues to be dealt with. When one goes to the back-burner, something else pops up.”

Markets now indicate about seven quarter-point Fed rate hikes in 2022.

“It’s going to take a while to tame inflation,” Kathy Entwistle, managing director at Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “The regular consumer is the one that is going to feel it the most this year. And they’re the ones who held up the markets last year.”

In China, investors are awaiting key economic activity data and the central bank’s decision on the rate for one-year policy loans. While the Fed and a clutch of other monetary authorities are tightening policy, calls for easing in China are growing to shore up the economy.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

China one-year medium-term lending facility rate, economic activity data, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair Jerome Powell news conference, Wednesday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde, Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel, Governing Council member Ignazio Visco and Chief Economist Philip Lane speak at a conference, Thursday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Friday

For more markets news, follow our Markets Live blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7%

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.9%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.9%

Hang Seng Index futures lost 2.7%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 118.20 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3945 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was at $1.0945

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 14 basis points to 2.13%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 5.8% to $103.01 a barrel

Gold was at $1,950.99 an ounce

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.