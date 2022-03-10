U.S. stocks fell in early trading and Treasury yields ticked higher after inflation accelerated for a sixth successive month and the Russian attack on Ukraine intensified.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.1 per cent after rallying on Wednesday the most since June 2020, as investors digested inflation data that met estimates but mostly pertained to the period before the oil spike following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slid 1.7 per cent, the biggest drop among major benchmarks. The 10-year Treasury yield briefly dipped following the data before turning back up 3 basis point to 1.98 per cent.

Russia’s isolation from global economic links has disrupted commodity markets, sparking fears of a further slowdown in global growth and a surge in inflation already boosted by COVID-related supply hiccups. U.S. consumer prices jumped 7.9 per cent in February from a year earlier, and were up 0.8 per cent on the month, reflecting higher gasoline, food and shelter costs.

“The market likely already priced the inflation increase in accordingly, and is instead intently focused on Ukraine and the downstream impact from commodities, which are already sending shockwaves through the market,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Bottom line for investors: Strap in for a bumpy ride, but keep your wits about you and don’t react emotionally.”

Ukraine and Russia failed to make progress in halting the war and bridging the vast differences between them at the first high-level talks between their foreign ministers since the Russian invasion began. U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday amid a pullback in oil prices and after a top foreign policy aide to Ukraine’s president said the country was open to discussing Russia’s demand for neutrality as long as it was given security guarantees.

Oil resumed its ascent on Thursday, with West Texas Intermediate contracts trading above US$117 per barrel. Commodity markets are witnessing wilder swings than normal as investors struggle to gauge the full impact of the war on supply-demand dynamics.

Amazon.com Inc. jumped 4 per cent after announcing a share split and a US$10 billion buyback plan. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. soared 11 per cent after posting strong results.

Russia’s ruble traded higher after a 13 per cent slump Wednesday. China doubled the yuan trading bank for the ruble amid signs of distressed liquidity as banks back away from making markets.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin fell below US$39,000, after a sharp rally in digital tokens sparked by optimism about an impending U.S. overhaul of crypto oversight that could provide regulatory clarity for investors.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.1 per cent as of 9:52 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.7 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.6 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.1017

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3142

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 116.16 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.97 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 0.26 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.52 per cent

Commodities