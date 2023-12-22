(Bloomberg) -- Travel across the UK heading into the busy Christmas holiday period was disrupted by Storm Pia, which brought strong, blustery winds across northwest Europe on Thursday.

While delays and cancellations to air and rail journeys, which caused havoc Thursday, eased somewhat on Friday, airlines and rail operators continued to deal with the fallout.

Read More: Winds in Northwest Europe Boost Power Output, Strain Networks

The worst of the storm will gradually move toward mainland Europe, according to the UK’s Met Office.

British Airways canceled 16 flights on Friday after the carrier scrapped about 20 flights on Thursday citing air traffic control restrictions. BA expects flow restrictions into its main hub at London Heathrow to last into Saturday, a spokesman said.

Discounter Ryanair Holdings Plc said it was seeing some disruption to UK flights on Friday because of strong winds but there hadn’t been any cancellations so far. EasyJet Plc said it hadn’t seen an impact to its schedule on Friday morning and no flights were called off, according to a spokesperson.

Some rail operators in the UK still expect some disruption to services in the run up to Christmas due to a shortage of train crew, the fallout from the storm and an increased volume of people traveling, according to the National Rail website.

Eurostar scrapped 30 trains on Thursday due to unexpected industrial action from Channel Tunnel workers, halting the rail link between London and continental Europe. The train operator said services were back to normal on Friday although it was busy following the disruption.

The company will run two extra services each day from Friday to Sunday to help customers whose journeys had been disrupted.

The Port of Dover, a popular ferry hub for channel-crossing between the UK and France, said there was a 90-minute wait time ahead of French border control upon entry because of the Eurostar strike. A spokesperson said it was still managing extra traffic which was diverted from the Eurotunnel to the Port and expected Friday to be busy.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.