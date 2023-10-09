(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s controversial policy to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is set to be scrutinized by the nation’s top court this week in a hearing that could ultimately upend Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s flagship immigration plan.

Five judges at the Supreme Court in London will examine whether a lower tribunal was right to rule the deportation policy — that involves flying refugees who arrive in Britain on small boats some 4,000 miles (6,437.4 kilometers) to the central African nation for processing — was unlawful. The legislation also violate’s European Convention on Human Rights, the Court of Appeal ruled.

The three-day hearing comes shortly after the Conservative Party conference where the rhetoric over immigration was dialed up with Sunak claiming he was confident of a victory in the case. “We have a moral duty to defeat this evil,” he said in reference to what he said were criminal gangs bringing would-be asylum seekers across the border.

Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman have sought to demonstrate a hard line on migration with warnings that a “hurricane” of migrants is headed for the UK and their promise to “stop the boats” bringing asylum seekers across the English Channel from France. The legislation has put arrivals into a legal limbo, with no route to seeking asylum, and the government struggling with a massive backlog of cases that’ll take years to clear.

The asylum caseload in the UK rose to 215,500 as of June, according to government data. Almost two-thirds of them were still waiting an initial decision from the Home Office. Roughly 20,100 people were recorded as entering the UK on small boats between January and August 2023.

An unfavorable ruling — which could be months away — would boost calls from the far right of the party to quit the ECHR, who they see as needlessly meddling in British law. Last year the Strasbourg-based court stopped the first Rwanda flights in an eleventh-hour intervention.

Human rights campaigners say leaving the tribunal which the UK helped create, would be devastating for the country’s reputation as a safe haven for those fleeing war, famine and persecution as well as representing another retreat from its position of global influence.

Should the UK prevail in court, leaders in other European nations will face populist pressure to take a harsher stance on immigration, according to Jonathan Thomas, a senior fellow at Social Market Foundation.

“An Italy under Giorgia Meloni or a France under Marine Le Pen are unlikely to just sit there apologizing to their people for their lack of options while the UK has the ability to send asylum seekers to a safe third country,” Thomas said.

Back in the Supreme Court, a group of asylum seekers and non-governmental organizations will argue that the Rwanda policy runs contrary to any commitments the UK has made in international treaties and that refugees will be put at a real risk of harm if they’re deported to Rwanda.

“Our clients, some of whom have family here in the UK, remain in limbo as they fear being sent to a country where deficiencies in the asylum process pose a real risk to their fundamental rights,” said Sophie Lucas, a lawyer at law firm Duncan Lewis which represent some of the refugees.

