(Bloomberg) -- SunPower Corp. shares plunged the most in seven years after the rooftop solar installer warned that a potential default may affect its ability to continue as a going concern.

The company slumped as much as 25%, the most intraday since August 2016.

SunPower said it had learned of an event of default under the credit agreement of its subsidiary, due to delay in delivery of 3Q financials, according to a filing Monday.

If SunPower’s lenders demand immediate repayment, the company wouldn’t have adequate liquidity to meet its obligations and pay its liabilities, the company said in the filing. “As such, substantial doubt exists about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”

Read more: SunPower Falls on Reporting Event of Default Under Credit Pact

SunPower shares have fallen 66% this year through Friday as the company has struggled with rising interest rates.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.