(Bloomberg) -- Let’s put 2020 behind us.

That’s a key message from advertisers during the Super Bowl, which remains the biggest event for brands looking to reach a wide audience. Many of the commercials airing Sunday allude to the tumult of 2020, which included a pandemic, racial strife, a contentious U.S. presidential election and a battered economy.

In its first Super Bowl ad, Scotts Miracle-Gro will feature Martha Stewart, John Travolta and other celebrities in backyards, noting how such spaces “have had quite a year.”

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV’s Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade will remind viewers that 2020 “was a lemon of a year,” with lemons falling from the sky. Mars Inc.’s M&M’s features a woman apologizing to another woman for having the name Karen, which in 2020 became popular shorthand for racism and white privilege.

Key Developments:

Some Super Bowl stalwarts, such as Budweiser and Coca-Cola, are sitting the game out.

Even as TV ads lose favor, the Super Bowl has maintained its relevance.

The big game will have extensive security, despite there being fewer fans.

The Super Bowl is an experiment in Covid immunity.

Online betting on the game is surging to a record level, while casino traffic dips.

But like other years, most ads will dance around overly contentious topics, relying on humor and celebrities to get their message across.

Companies spent an average of about $5.5 million for a 30-second slot during the game, and CBS said it had “virtually sold out” its ad inventory. And though NFL ratings slid this year, the Super Bowl matchup of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- with star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady facing off -- is just about the ideal scenario for marketers. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. local time in Tampa, Florida.

Fewer automakers will appear this year, while tech and e-commerce companies will have a large presence. In one ad, actor Michael B. Jordan appears as a human version of Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa.

There will be too many celebrities to count. Will Ferrell stars in a General Motors ads about electric vehicles. A two-dimensional Matthew McConaughey appears in a Doritos ad. Musicians like Nick Jonas, Lil Nas X and Dolly Parton will all make cameos.

ViacomCBS Inc., which is broadcasting the game on CBS, will tout its upcoming streaming service, Paramount+. The spot features a wide range of CBS talent, including Gayle King and Stephen Colbert.

But a Super Bowl ad isn’t a guarantee of success in the streaming market. Last year, Quibi bought a Super Bowl commercial. Then the streaming service announced in October that it would shut down, about six months after launching.

Robinhood, the brokerage app that was cast as a villain in the Reddit-fueled GameStop trading saga, will run a Super Bowl ad that tells potential customers, “You don’t need to become an investor, you were born one.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.