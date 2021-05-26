(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss government will phase out grants for businesses forced to close due to the pandemic, as signs mount that the economic recovery is picking up.

“As in all sectors normality returns bit by bit, tried and true instruments should be used again,” the government in Bern said in a statement on Wednesday.

Experts advising the government expect an acceleration in economic momentum, according to the statement. That optimistic take was also evident in the Credit Suisse CFA Society Switzerland indicator, with analysts describing the country’s economic situation as “good” for the first time in 14 months.

The economy ministry has been asked to draw up a strategy based on three pillars to help companies in the coming months:

Crisis support will be phased out slowly, with job furlough programs available into 2022

Facilitating structural change with various support programs

Economic revitalization through initiatives such as promoting digitization

