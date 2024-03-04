(Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s government sees no scope to block Swisscom AG’s plans to buy Vodafone Group Plc’s Italian business.

Swisscom, which is majority-owned by the Swiss state, can buy companies abroad if this helps the business in Switzerland and the target firm doesn’t hold a public service function, infrastructure minister Albert Roesti said in parliament on Monday.

“If all these conditions — which have been agreed in the Federal Council’s strategic objectives after consultation with the respective commissions — are met, I have to say: No, there is no possibility to block this,” he said.

His remarks come after Switzerland’s largest party, the right-wing SVP, had voiced opposition to the €8 billion ($8.7 billion) deal. At the time, Roesti’s ministry had said the government had “dealt with the matter,” without elaborating further.

