(Bloomberg) -- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. jumped as much as 9.6% in premarket trading following news that it plans to announce a new Grand Theft Auto game.

The shares rose to a high of $149.43 in trading before New York exchanges opened on Wednesday, setting them up for the biggest intraday gain since May. The stock had gained 31% this year through Tuesday.

Take-Two’s Rockstar Games division will announce the next version of the blockbuster franchise, Grand Theft Auto VI, as soon as this week, people familiar with the matter said. Its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold more than 185 million copies and is the second-best selling video game of all time, behind Minecraft, which had the advantage of also being playable on phones.

Last year, hackers released hours of early footage from Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar blamed a “network intrusion” and said it “will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready.” Two UK teens were convicted of the hack in a London criminal trial earlier this year.

The company is set to report its quarterly financial results on Wednesday after US markets close.

