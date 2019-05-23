Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) topped analyst estimates in its fiscal second-quarter amid double-digit gains in its American banking business.

TD Bank's total profit rose nine per cent year-over-year to $3.17 billion in the three-month period ending Apr. 30. On an adjusted basis, the bank earned $1.75 per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting $1.68 in profit per share.

The bank benefited from a 29-per-cent profit surge south of the border, as U.S. retail earnings reached $1.26 billion.

In Canada, growth was far more muted as profit in domestic banking inched up one per cent to $1.85 billion.

There was some relief for investors in TD's wholesale business, which returned to profitability after posting a $17-million loss in the previous quarter.

"TD achieved record earnings this quarter, reflecting continued year-over-year revenue growth in our retail businesses in Canada and the U.S., and stronger quarter-over-quarter results in our wholesale business," said TD CEO Bharat Masrani in a release.

"We made strong progress in the quarter, adding new capabilities, strengthening our business, and advancing our strategic priorities as we continue to build the bank of the future."