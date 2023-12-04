(Bloomberg) -- TD Securities has named new heads of its financial institutions group as part of a raft of appointments across its investment banking business.

An expanded FIG team will be led by managing directors Geoff Bertram in Toronto and Jim Spencer in New York, TD Securities said in a statement. Bertram has spent 12 years with TD Securities, while Spencer was most recently at Credit Suisse.

TD Securities has also appointed former Credit Suisse bankers Michael Giudice, Alston Lambert, Arvind Sriram and David Stolzar, as well as Eric Tell and Taryn Widén, to its global FIG team.

The firm has separately made hires across its global markets and research desks, according to the statement. Scott Smith joins as an MD in equity sales, while Bill Katz, Andrew Kligerman and Moshe Orenbuch arrive as senior research analysts. All previously worked at Credit Suisse.

