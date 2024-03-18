(Bloomberg) -- LNG export developer Tellurian Inc. shares dropped as much as 25% Monday, the most since November, after announcing that it appointed a new president of its company assets, while its CEO Octávio Simões moves into an advisory role ahead of his previously-announced June retirement.

New president Samik Mukherjee and Tellurian President Daniel Belhumeur will jointly manage co.’s commercial activities

Monday announcement follows the ouster of Tellurian co-founder Charif Souki in late December

