(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s Constitutional Court called for more evidence to rule on a petition challenging Prayuth Chan-Ocha’s ability to stay on as the prime minister, signaling it’s in no hurry to decide on a dispute that’s divided public opinion.

A legal review was sought to put an end to a debate over whether Prayuth’s years as junta leader before the current charter became effective in 2017 should be counted in the eight-year term limit. It is a key sign of shifting alliances ahead of elections that must be called by March next year.

The nine-member court assessed the evidence and legal opinions gathered so far at a meeting on Thursday and decided to reconvene on Sept. 14. The court asked the secretary of the house of representatives to file a report and the minutes of a meeting of the constitutional drafting committee held in 2018.

The opposition had cited the minutes of this meeting, which is purported to have showed that Prayuth’s term would be counted from the day he first assumed the premier’s title in 2014, according to the Bangkok Post.

The former general’s legal team has argued his premiership didn’t start on Aug. 24, 2014 -- the day he was appointed prime minister of a military government. Supporters of the retired general have argued either that his start date should be when the charter became effective or that it should be from when he became the head of an elected government in 2019.

The judges, who were mostly appointed by the current royalist establishment and repeatedly ruled in favor of Prayuth in the past, has sought a legal response from the premier aside from gathering views of jurists involved in drafting the charter.

Prayuth’s tenure should be counted only from the day the new charter was promulgated, Bangkok Post reported, citing a leaked copy of a court submission by Meechai Ruchupan, the former chairman of the constitution drafting committee.

That would allow Prayuth to stay on as prime minister until 2025 if the parties backing him win the general elections due next year.

Analysts have said a favorable ruling for the suspended premier is more likely as choosing political continuity over a strict legal interpretation would help avert a political vacuum that might prove troublesome for the royalist establishment.

“They might not focus too much on the legal factor but a political one. This could lead to a verdict that is more compromising, which is the same start date as the charter,” said Teerasak Siripant, managing director at strategic adviser consultancy BowerGroupAsia’s Bangkok office. “Prayuth’s stepping down would bring too much chaos at this time.”

(Updates throughout)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.